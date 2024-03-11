Liam Gallagher “doesn’t want to go on tour anymore” since adopting Thai rescue dog

Liam Gallagher has shared that he “doesn’t want to go on tour anymore” since adopting his rescue dog Buttons.

The musician adopted Buttons from a sanctuary in Thailand last year, after she was abandoned in the jungle for “not being cute enough” by her former owners.

The former Oasis frontman has since revealed that he adores his new family member to the point where he’s even reluctant to go on tour.

Gallagher was speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show with John Squire this weekend following the release of their new collaborative album, ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’, when he spoke about his attachment to Buttons.

“I don’t want to go on tour no more,” he said on Saturday (March 9). “I want to stay home now.”

When the talk show host asked if he would ever bring Buttons on tour with him, Gallagher replied “no” because “I don’t know if she would like it”.

Asked whether he would adopt another dog, the musician said: “No, I’m just going to keep it as it is because she’s perfect. Don’t want to be spoiling the party, know what I mean?”

Gallagher found his dog through the Thailand-based Happy Doggo sanctuary. In an interview with Sky News, founder Niall Harbison shared his shock when he found Gallagher’s name among the applications to adopt Buttons.

“The name on the form was Liam Gallagher, but I thought that’s obviously not him,” he said. “Then the next line was occupation, and it was ‘singer’. I thought my mates were taking the piss. But I checked it out a bit more and his details all stacked up.”

Harbison shared that the singer applied to adopt Buttons through the usual Google form, and his doubts were squashed after joining a video call for an interview with the ‘Wonderwall’ singer and his partner to check if his home would be a good fit for the dog, as is standard with all applicants.

Buttons flew nearly 6,000 miles (9,500km) to her new home in the UK.

From being dumped in the Thai jungle to this. You couldn’t make it up Buttons. You did it, brave little girl 🥰 She’s in safe hands @liamgallagher 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8I1K0wyrXV — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) September 19, 2023

While on the UK talk show, Gallagher also told host Ross the last time he spoke to brother Noel. He also performed ‘Mars To Liverpool’ with the Stones Roses guitarist.

In a four-star review of ‘Liam Gallagher John Squire’, NME wrote: “The Stone Roses guitarist sounds absolutely invigorated on this psychedelic blues stomper, while Liam’s blazing comeback shows no signs of slowing down.”

Gallagher and Squire head out on a joint tour of the UK this week, which sold out in just 30 seconds.