Liam Gallagher drove a combine harvester to spy on The Stone Roses at their countryside studio

Liam Gallagher has opened up on how he once drove a combine harvester to spy on The Stone Roses at a countryside recording studio.

The Oasis singer took the machine on a mile-long ride in the middle of the night while the band were recording ‘Definitely Maybe’ in Monmouthshire.

After learning that the Roses were recording at the nearby Rockfield Studios, Liam and bandmate Bonehead headed out in a bid to catch a glimpse of their Manchester rivals.

Liam said: “We went to have a fucking little snoop. It was, ‘Right, what the fuck are they up to?’ as they hadn’t been doing anything for three years.

“I’m on about a proper combine harvester — ones you’ve got to get a ladder up to and it’s miles up.

“Off we fucking go, crawling down the road with the big fucking lights on. It looked bonkers.

“We drove it in, turned the lights off and rolled out like something out of The Professionals.”

After arriving at the studios, the pair were caught by the band and invited in for a chat.

“We could hear some fucking bassline and drums. We got caught, we went in and had a little chat,” he explained.

“We might have had a spliff and that and then we fucking fucked off. Next night they came over on a tractor. We were in bed.”

Liam was speaking to BBC Radio 4 for the upcoming documentary Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm, which airs on July 18 at 9pm.

The facility opened in 1963 as the world’s first residential studios, and has played host to some of the most popular recordings in modern history.

Queen recorded ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ there in 1975, Oasis laid down the entirety of ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory) in 1995, and Coldplay crafted ‘Yellow’ in 2000.