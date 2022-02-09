Watch Liam Gallagher’s debut live performance of ‘Everything’s Electric’ at the BRITs 2022

Liam Gallagher performed his new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ for the first time during last night’s BRIT Awards (February 8) – you can watch his performance below.

The track is the first to be previewed from the former Oasis frontman’s upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

After releasing ‘Everything’s Electric’ – which was co-written with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl – last Friday (February 4), Gallagher gave the song its live debut at last night’s BRITs at The O2 in London.

The performance began with footage of Gallagher being helicoptered into the venue, before he then made his way to the stage to perform ‘Everything’s Electric’ with his live band – you can see his performance below.

‘Everything’s Electric’, which was also co-written by its producer Greg Kurstin, was inspired by Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’, according to a press release.

Gallagher will play his biggest solo shows to date in June, including two sold-out gigs at Knebworth. You can see his upcoming UK tour dates below and find any remaining tickets to the tour here.

June

1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

3 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24 – Ormeau Park, Belfast

26 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Elsewhere at the BRITs, the likes of Dave, Sam Fender, Little Simz, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon all performed live during the ceremony.

Wolf Alice were one of the first-time award-winners on the night, with the band picking up Best Group.