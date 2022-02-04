Listen to Liam Gallagher’s new single ‘Everything’s Electric’, co-written with Dave Grohl

Liam Gallagher has shared his new single ‘Everything’s Electric’, which was co-written by Dave Grohl – you can hear the track below.

The song is the first to be taken from the former Oasis frontman’s upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written by Foo Fighters frontman Grohl, who also plays drums on the track, and its producer Greg Kurstin.

Gallagher and Grohl first met a number of years ago when the Foos and Oasis toured together, and speculation about a collaboration between the two has been building in recent years.

The single, which you can hear below, was inspired by Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’, according to a press release.

Gallagher will perform ‘Everything’s Electric’ at next week’s BRIT Awards, where the track will receive its live debut.

Later this year Gallagher will play his biggest solo shows to date, including two sold-out gigs at Knebworth. You can see his upcoming tour dates below and find any remaining tickets to the tour here.

June

1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

3 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24 – Ormeau Park, Belfast

26 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Gallagher will also perform at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands and Rock in Rio Lisboa in Portugal this summer.

Last month Gallagher hinted that the Oasis song ‘I Can See A Liar’ – from the band’s 2000 album Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’ – could make a return to his live set list.