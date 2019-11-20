Liam Gallagher fan reportedly left “scarred for life” after being hit by flare at Sheffield gig

The alleged incident occurred at the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena yesterday evening

A gig-goer has reportedly been scarred for life after being hit by a flare at the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena where Liam Gallagher was playing.

According to The Star, Stacey Andrew, 27, from Boston, Lincolnshire, was at the venue yesterday evening (November 19) when she was set on fire as she watched the former Oasis frontman perform.

Andrew told the newspaper: “The flare hit my head and fell down my top, at first I didn’t realise what had happened until people shouted.” The incident happened during DMA’s set who were supporting Gallagher.

“I didn’t realise what had happened then people started patting me. My shirt was in flames and a man ripped it off. People were shouting, ‘She’s on fire!'”

The victim’s brother later appealed for help via a comment on Gallagher’s Facebook page. “You could have taken my sister away from me and my family tonight,” he wrote.

In a later post, he added: “I want justice for the pain they have caused my sister because she will now have scars for the rest of her life.” One gig-goer has since shared footage from the alleged incident.

South Yorkshire Police and the FlyDSA Arena have been approached for comment by NME.

Gallagher announced his major arena tour back in June. It began on November 11 in Cardiff and ends on November 29 in London. Miles Kane will be supporting him alongside DMA.

His remaining tour dates are listed below.

NOVEMBER

20 – Manchester Arena

21 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

23 – Dublin 3 Arena

24 – Dublin 3 Arena

26 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 – London O2 Arena

29 – London O2 Arena