Liam Gallagher & Friends huge line-up announced for Malta Weekender

The lineup has been announced for Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender, a four-day festival on the island in September.

The festival was first announced yesterday (February 22), and will take place between September 19 and 22, with the former Oasis frontman delivering a headline performance.

Now, it has been confirmed that other acts playing the weekender include Liam Fray, Blossoms, Jake Bugg, The View, The Lathums, Jamie Webster, The Royston Club and The Ks.

Also, the opening night will feature a special Hacienda Takeover, which will see an array of DJs summon the acid house spirit, including Inner City, A Guy Called Gerald, Kevin Saunderson and David Morales.

The festival will also see sets from The Mary Wallopers, Picture Parlour, Villanelle and Sofy, with more names expected to be announced in due course.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Friday (March 1), with hotel packages and payment plans available – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can sign up to get early access to tickets at the same time next Tuesday (February 27) – you can do so here.

Beyond the live sets, the weekender will play host to club nights, pool parties and boat parties over the four days and four nights. Gallagher will perform his show on a “purpose-built live concert area in Ta’ Qali”, which will stage “two days and nights of incredible live music”.

Other participating venues include UNO Malta (the country’s largest open-air venue) and the Cafe Del Mar & Terrace (an “incredible beach club with amazing panoramic views of the Mediterranean”).

The Malta takeover is the latest addition to a busy year on the road for Gallagher, who also has his joint tour with John Squire (in support of their collaborative self-titled album, out March 1), his ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary concerts and his headline performances at TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds.

Earlier this week, Gallagher also appeared to confirm that he and Squire would be at Glastonbury 2024, before later claiming that he had not confirmed they would actually play a set. No acts have been officially announced for the festival yet.

LG and the former Stone Roses guitarist have already previewed their collaborative record with the singles ‘Just Another Rainbow’ and ‘Mars To Liverpool’.