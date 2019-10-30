Liam Gallagher to be given the first ever Rock Icon award at EMAs

The awards take place on Sunday in Seville, Spain

Liam Gallagher will become the first recipient of the Rock Icon award at the 2019 MTV European Music Awards this weekend.

Hosted by Becky G, this year’s EMAs will take place on Sunday (November 3) in Seville, Spain and feature performances from Dua Lipa, Halsey and Akon. Green Day will headline the MTV World Stage Seville at the city’s Plaza de Espanña on Saturday (November 2), with a performance from their set being broadcast during the EMAs.

Gallagher is also scheduled to take the stage, performing a solo song and one by Oasis.

A post on the official EMAs Twitter account confirmed that the former Oasis frontman would be the first ever artist to receive the new Rock Icon Award. “The legendary Liam Gallagher is our 2019 Rock Icon! Don’t miss his #MTVEMA performance live from Seville Sunday 3 Nov!!” the post read.

Sharing the news in the only way he knows how, Gallagher tweeted the Rock Icon imagery with a simple, “LG x.”

On Monday (October 28), Robbie Williams revealed he still holds a grudge against Liam Gallagher, adding in a new interview that he would “love” to fight him.

Speaking to GQ, Williams said that he has a “long fucking list of enemies” and admitted that “Liam’s on the list” when asked about their beef, which dates back to the 2000 BRIT Awards. The pair were briefly friends in the 90s following Williams’ spilt from Take That.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher revealed the title of his third album – even though his second album only came out last month.