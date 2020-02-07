Liam Gallagher gives health update after show cancellation

Liam Gallagher has given fans a health update after abandoning a show this week due to illness.

The singer pulled a show at the Alsterdorfer Sporthalle in Hamburg on Wednesday night (February 5) after just four songs due to a vocal problem.

“Sorry to everybody who came to the gig tnight in Hamburg my voice was not there and if I’d have carried on I’d have done more damage to it I love you all and hope you understand I’ll make it up to you,” Gallagher tweeted on the night.

He’s now revealed in a new tweet that he has inflamed vocal chords, writing: “So I’ve had the doctor out vocal chords are inflamed he’s give me a shot of cortisone reckons I should be rite for the gig tmorrow fingers crossed sorry once again to my brothers n sisters in Hamburg.”

So I’ve had the doctor out vocal chords are inflamed he’s give me a shot of cortisone reckons I should be rite for the gig tmorrow fingers crossed sorry once again to my brothers n sisters in Hamburg LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 6, 2020

The singer is set to play a gig in Amsterdam tonight (February 7) at Club YOLO, before heading to Brussels tomorrow for a show at Forest National.

Liam kicked off his latest European tour on February 1 in Oslo and is due to continue touring around the continent until February 21 when the dates conclude in Paris.

Earlier this week, the former Oasis frontman claimed his brother Noel had turned down £100 million to reunite the iconic Manchester band. “We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG,” he tweeted.

Liam also recently unveiled his ‘Acoustic Sessions’ LP last week, consisting of stripped-back versions of songs from his recent album, ‘Why Me? Why Not?, and shared a new video for ‘Once’ which features Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.