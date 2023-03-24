Liam Gallagher hails “mean-spirited” Noel’s “beautiful” new single

Liam Gallagher has taken to social media to praise the latest single by his “mean-spirited” brother, Noel.

Earlier today, Noel Gallagher released the melancholic new track ‘Dead To the World’. The song is the latest single to be taken from his upcoming High Flying Birds album, ‘Council Skies’, which is due for release on June 2.

Now, Liam Gallagher has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the new release – labelling his brother as “mean-spirited”, but celebrating the track as “beautiful”.

“How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song,” he wrote. “Knowing ME knowing YOU as you were LG x”. Noel Gallagher has not yet responded to the comments.

How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song knowing ME knowing YOU as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 24, 2023

‘Dead To The World’ follows on from previous singles taken from the forthcoming album, ‘Easy Now’ and ‘Pretty Boy’, the latter of which was recently remixed by The Cure frontman Robert Smith. Discussing the latest release, Noel Gallagher referred to ‘Dead To The World’ as having a “noir vibe” and “unlike anything else” he has written.

This is far from the first time that Liam has publicly spoken about his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate. For instance, earlier this week, Liam accused the High Flying Birds frontman of causing “a lot of damage to Oasis as a brand”.

“Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand,” he said when discussing the possibility of an Oasis reunion. “He’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday.”

These comments followed a new interview with Noel, in which he stated that Liam should “get his people to call my people” if the band were to reform.

"He's got my number, he's got my manager number. Call us" Noel Gallagher about Liam Gallagher and an Oasis reunion pic.twitter.com/rCRBvizkpg — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) March 21, 2023

Speculations about the reunion have remained constant over recent years, and arose in an NME cover interview three years ago when Liam claimed that the monumental event was “gonna happen very soon”.

Currently, no official plans for an Oasis reformation have been spoken of, although Noel stated in January that he would “never say never” to the prospect.

High Flying Birds, however, are set to embark on a series of UK headline gigs later this year. This includes a recently-announced date in Brighton. Check out all scheduled dates and purchase any remaining tickets here.