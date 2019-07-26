And Liam says he's sung on a few greats before now.

Liam Gallagher has unveiled his new single ‘Once’, which he’s called one of his best songs of all-time.

‘Once’ is the third song to preview Gallagher’s second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not.’, which is released on September 20.

It follows ‘Shockwave’ and ‘The River’.

Writing on Twitter, Gallagher said: “Once is one of the best songs I’ve had the pleasure to be a part of, and believe you me I’ve sang on many a great tune. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

The single is released in the week that Gallagher revealed he will do a concert for MTV Unplugged. The concert will be filmed at Hull City Hall on August 3.

The show fulfils Gallagher’s promise to do a show in Hull, having joked to fans last year that he’d be spending Christmas in the city.

Gallagher’s love affair with Hull began when brother Noel called the Yorkshire city “a shithole” on stage in the US in 2018. Noel has since played at Hull’s Bonus Arena in May.

The MTV Unplugged show will be screened on September 23. Previous famed MTV Unplugged shows have come from Nirvana, REM and Eric Clapton. Clapton’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ became the best-selling live album of all-time on its release in 1992. It has sold 26 million copies.

Gallagher then plays an arena tour in support of ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ with support from Slowthai. The tour starts at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on November 11 and ends with a pair of shows at London O2 Arena on November 28-29.