Liam Gallagher, Haim, Disclosure and more added to Rock Werchter line-up

Liam Gallagher, Haim and Disclosure are among the latest raft of names to join the line-up for Belgium’s Rock Werchter.

Also heading to the festival, which takes place over the weekend of July 2-5, are Placebo, Michael Kiwanuka, Kacey Musgraves, Jorja Smith, Brittany Howard, The Big Moon, Cigarettes After Sex, Big Thief, Jimmy Eat World and others.

The new names join a huge list of acts already announced, including the European return of The Strokes alongside other headliners Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam, and System of a Down, with a supporting cast of Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Beck, Thom Yorke’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes and more.

16 new names for #RW20! Placebo, Liam Gallagher, Disclosure, Brittany Howard, Haim & many more. Read all about it here: . Did you buy your tickets yet? 💃 pic.twitter.com/cdpi1B79lQ — Rock Werchter (@RockWerchter) January 31, 2020

Last week, Liam Gallagher offered up a surprise acoustic sessions EP based around songs from last year’s ‘Why Me? Why Not?’ LP, his second solo effort.

He also shared a new video for single ‘Once’, which saw him linking up with another Manchester hero: Eric Cantona.

Haim, meanwhile, are currently working on their upcoming third album, which they spoke to NME about in a recent Big Read feature.

“The mantra of this record is all about being fearless,” they said of the new album. “I feel like there are so many times when there’s that voice in your head going. ‘Be scared, be scared, stop, stop, stop,’ and with this record, we’ve shut that thing off so if one of us is like that, I have two sisters who say, ‘Keep going’.”