Liam Gallagher’s Heaton Park gig cancelled due to coronavirus: “I’m absolutely gutted”

Liam Gallagher has announced that his Heaton Park concert in Manchester has been scrapped in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The musician said on Twitter today (March 27) that he’s “absolutely gutted” about the news. He was due to perform to thousands of fans at the city’s 600-hectare park on June 12, the day before he was scheduled to play in the same location for Parklife festival, which has also been cancelled.

“I’m absolutely gutted that Heaton Park has been cancelled due to the youknowf*ckingwhat,” he said in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re gonna have to wait to get together another time, it’ll taste so much sweeter when we finally do. Stay safe, wash yer hands, scrub yer toes, scratch your ass and pick yer nose.”

No rescheduled date for the show has been announced.

It follows other delays in the former Oasis frontman’s promo for his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’

Earlier this week he announced that the vinyl release of his upcoming live album will be delayed as a direct result of coronavirus. He was due to share the recording of his 2019 MTV Unplugged show in Hull on April 24, but the vinyl pressing will now arrive at a later, as yet confirmed date.

Like many others, the artist has been making good use of his time at home during the current health crisis. Recently, he re-worked Oasis classics ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ in order to teach people to wash their hands properly during the pandemic.