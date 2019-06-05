Liam Gallagher on why he’d ban children from social media

"It warps you"

Liam Gallagher has said that he’d ban young children from social media for the sake of their mental health.

The former Oasis frontman is an avid user of Twitter – using it to update fans and fire off a series of regular barbs at estranged brother Noel.

But in a new interview with Q, the singer warned that widespread social media use risks “warping” impressionable young minds.

“Social media is really bad for your head. I know it sounds harsh, but I’d ban young kids from using it,” said Liam. “It warps you. They’ll all reject it anyway in the future and it will just be us silly old cunts on it.”

The same interview also saw Liam admitting that former Prime Minister David Cameron wants his “bollocks electrocuting” for authorising the European Referendum vote that led to Brexit.

“All I do know is that David Cameron wants his bollocks fucking electrocuted for bringing it on in the first place,” said Liam.

“I like going to Europe! I like that freedom. I get that everyone is struggling, especially outside of London. But is that to do with Brexit? I don’t know, man. Seems like a load of fucking bollocks to me.”

Liam’s interview came in the week that his new single ‘Shockwave’ is due. The first taster of his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not?’, ‘Shockwave’ is released on Friday (June 7) and was previewed by Gallagher playing a minute of it on his Instagram Stories last week. Tonight, he plays an intimate launch show in Hackney.

As It Was, the documentary about Gallagher’s solo comeback, will also be shown at cinemas nationwide on Thursday.