Liam Gallagher helps to save Glasgow venue The Priory

Liam Gallagher has teamed up with Glasgow venue The Priory to help it raise vital venue-saving funds.

The former Oasis frontman has donated a number of items to a special prize draw, which is aiming to raise money to help ensure the survival of the influential Scottish venue which has been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

“A vital beating heart on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street, The Priory has become recognised as a hotbed of the latest and greatest sounds coming out of Scotland’s alternative scene and the place to go whether you’re at your highest high or lowest low,” a press release reads.

The prizes Gallagher is offering fans the opportunity to win are as follows:

For a chance at wining the goodies, you can enter the prize draw by donating £5 here.

“I can’t wait to get back to playing for the fans. But in the meantime, we need to look after the live industry and support our venues,” Gallagher said of the prize draw.

John Jokey, the owner of The Priory, added: “We can’t thank Liam enough for his generosity, it will be a huge help in keeping us going until we can put on live music again and get back to supporting up and coming musicians. We’d also like to thank This Feeling for their continued support.”

Earlier this week, Liam’s brother Noel announced that he was raffling off a signed and personalised guitar in aid of Stagehand’s #ILoveLive campaign.

Meanwhile, Oasis fans are being invited to share their memories from Knebworth ahead of a planned special event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the two legendary shows.