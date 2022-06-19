Liam Gallagher hints at continued collaboration with The Stone Roses’ John Squire

Liam Gallagher has hinted at future collaborations with The Stone Roses‘ John Squire, teasing that a “super group [is] incoming”.

Squire joined Gallagher on stage earlier this month for his two shows at Knebworth Park to close the sets with Oasis‘ ‘Champagne Supernova’. Squire also appeared at Oasis’ Knebworth gigs 26 years ago.

“A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet,” Gallagher told the crowd as he introduced him. “The one and only John fucking Squire.”

Now, Gallagher has hinted that the shows aren’t the end of his collaboration with Squire, taking to Twitter to say: “SUPER GROUP INCOMING LG JS.”

SUPER GROUP INCOMING LG JS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 19, 2022

Back in 2017, Gallagher stated his desire to form a dream supergroup would feature The Stone Roses and Richard Ashcroft.

“The ideal ones would be the guys out of The Stone Roses. I think they just split up, so that would be good. [Richard] Ashcroft would be good. There’s a lot of people out there, but the majority of them are all doing their own thing,” he said. “But, if they want to do one, give us a shout. I’ll do it.”

Gallagher’s huge sold out solo shows at Knebworth saw him perform to over 160,000 people over two nights.

The star was supported by Kasabian, Paolo Nutini, Amyl & The Sniffers and Pastel at the first night of Knebworth 2022. The second night saw Kasabian return alongside other supports including Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Reviewing the shows, NME wrote: “When Liam Gallagher first announced his return to Knebworth he described the gigs as ‘history – part two’. It was a bold step even by his bullish standards. (But) if Liam wanted to give the kids their own Knebworth here: mission accomplished.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently reflected on his “obsession” with the Stone Roses in an interview with NME. In the latest in the Firsts video series, the musician looked back on his first gig, where he saw Stone Roses at former Manchester music venue International 2. “It blew my mind and that’s when I wanted to join a band,” he said.

He also explained that the Roses were the first band he fell in love with. “Our kid was into The Smiths but they were a little bit too early for me and a little bit too student-y,” he said. “But the Roses were a bit more laddy – not as laddy as us, but it felt a bit more right.”