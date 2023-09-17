Liam Gallagher hints that his new album is done

Liam Gallagher has hinted to a fan that his next album is finished.

The singer-songwriter and former Oasis singer’s most recent studio album came in 2022 with ‘C’mon You Know’.

Taking to Twitter/X this weekend, he has now seemingly revealed to a fan that work has been completed on its follow-up.

Asked by the fan when he’s going to announce a tour, Gallagher responded: “I’ve just made [an] album giz a fucking minute.”

Elsewhere, Gallagher recently released a live album from a show at Knebworth in 2022. The gig marked one of his biggest headline shows to date as a solo artist, performing in front of more than 170,000 people over two nights.

Over 170,000 fans attended the shows — which were held across the Jubilee Weekend — last year, and the event solidified the Manchester artist as a stadium-filling act.

The performance also mirrored Gallagher’s previous performance at the venue over two decades ago, when he took to the stage alongside his brother Noel and performed the landmark Oasis shows there in 1996.

In other news, earlier this year Liam’s brother Noel confirmed that Oasis will release an anniversary edition of their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in 2024 to celebrate 30 years since its release.

Although the members seem to have no plans to reunite for the event, Liam announced last month that he had plans to perform the album in full at a “few biblical” venues around the UK.