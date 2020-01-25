News Music News

Liam Gallagher hints that new music is on the way soon

"Something very special for you all"

Elizabeth Aubrey
Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher performs live, 2019. CREDIT: Getty

Liam Gallagher has hinted that some new music may be on the way next week.

In a cryptic tweet, the former Oasis frontman told his fans to keep a look out for a special announcement coming next week.

Gallagher tweeted: “Keep your eyes peeled and your ears open 31st January something very special for you all.”

You can read the tweet below.

Earlier this month (January 5), Gallagher said he was considering releasing a track called ‘The World’s In Need’, which failed to make the cut on his second record ‘Why Me, Why Not?’.

The former Oasis singer wrote on Twitter: “I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need…might have to release it doesn’t matter if it’s out of tune as it’s true c’mon you know LG x (sic).”

He then shared what appeared to be lyrics to the track, writing: “It’s calling me it’s calling you listen up let’s get to you know I need a sign for peace of mind the worlds in need send gods speed c’mon you know LFUKING x (sic)”

Meanwhile, it was recently announced (January 16) that Gallagher will play Rock In Rio Lisbon this year, alongside acts including Post Malone, Foo Fighters, The National, Camilla Cabello and Black Eyed Peas.

The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends – June 20-21 and 27-28 – with Gallagher taking to the stage on the first Sunday.

