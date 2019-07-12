"Don’t fuck with the parka monkeys"

Liam Gallagher has responded after his estranged brother Noel claimed that he wants to “take out a McDonald’s with a machine gun” every time he sees the ‘Shockwave’ singer’s face.

Posting on Twitter, Liam wrote: “Don’t fuck with the parka monkeys ps watch your backs in McDonald’s as there’s a angry potato on the loose LG x.”

The latest dig at the “angry potato” comes after Noel pulled no punches when asked if he had any plans to watch As It Was – the documentary following Liam’s rise to fame as a solo star.

“Uh, no. I couldn’t think of a reason that would make me want to watch it, considering that every time I see that cunt’s face, I want to fucking take out a McDonald’s with a machine gun,” said Noel.

“So I don’t think I’ll be going to the local cinema to watch him rewrite fucking history (about) what a great guy he is; what a wonderful family man. I’ve got better things to do with my time. You should go and see it, though. Apparently there’s a lot of jogging in it. I don’t know about you, but I like to see my favorite rock stars jogging. Don’t you?”