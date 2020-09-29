Liam Gallagher hits out at Noel Gallagher over ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ celebrations

Liam Gallagher has hit out at Noel Gallagher for not including him in the 25th anniversary celebrations of Oasis‘ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?‘.

His comments come after it was announced that an exclusive new interview with Noel titled Return To Rockfield, is going out on YouTube this Thursday (October 1st). The interview sees Noel return to the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales for the first time since the band recorded the album to reflect on its legacy.

Reacting to a tweet posted by Oasis’ official Twitter account, Liam wrote: “The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you [Noel] breaks my heart.”

In the clip, Noel praises his brother’s voice on the record but when a fan pointed that out Liam shot back: “Without that voice he’d still be ironing Clint boons knickers,” in reference to Noel’s past as roadie for Inspiral Carpets.

JUST ANNOUNCED!

‘Return To Rockfield’ is an exclusive new i/v with Noel, in which he visits the legendary Welsh studios, looking back at his memories & reflecting on #MorningGlory25’s legacy for the 1st time since the band recorded it!

Oct 1st, 7pm BST 👉 https://t.co/Cn7UBroMaj pic.twitter.com/wxwV0zpjv3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 29, 2020

The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

Without that voice he’d still be ironing Clint boons knickers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

Yeah man i have feelings you know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

When another fan asked “does it bother you really?”, Liam insisted that it did, adding: “Yeah man i have feelings you know.”

Liam previously revealed that he hadn’t been asked to take part in the celebrations when they were first announced.

When a fan previously asked him on Twitter if he was going to be participating in the project, he replied: “I’ve not been asked, ignition the fucking cowboys will just want the potato which is fine by me coz I’ll answer your questions on a daily basis.”

He added: “don’t need to make a big sing and dance about it.”

YouTube announced recently that it will host a week of activity leading up to the the seminal album’s anniversary on October 2, including new official HD videos with remastered audio for tracks such as ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Roll With It’, alongside ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

A new range of exclusive YouTube merchandise will also be released alongside each video, with fans able to get their hands on vintage-style T-shirts that replicate original 1995 designs, featuring single artwork and the classic Oasis ‘Decca’ logo.

Oasis also recently announced a new vinyl reissue package for the classic 1995 album, promising “new and original Oasis content”.

The new limited edition reissues, which come on double silver vinyl and picture disc, will land on October 2.