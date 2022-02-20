Liam Gallagher: “I like the Queen – I think she’s a little Jedi”

Liam Gallagher has shared his views on the British Monarchy, sharing his love for the Queen, who he describes as “a little Jedi”.

Gallagher was speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover feature about his massive forthcoming Knebworth gigs and third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’.

During the feature, Gallagher was alerted to a tweet he sent out at the start of 2022, which read: “So I’ve missed out on the NYs honours list AGAIN ffs what more do I have to do to get myself 1 of those SIR things oh well onwards and sideways LG x.”

Responding to NME, he said: “There’ll be some fucker there going” – he puts on posh accent – ‘Who does he think he is, scruffy little shit from Manchester thinking the Queen is gonna give him that?’

“If I can wind some cunt up [on the] first of January, start as I mean to go on.”

Going on to discuss his views on the Monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II, he added: “Unless they delivered it to my fucking door through the letterbox, like the Royal Mail fucking should do… I’m certainly not going there and bending down for no cunt.

“Not that I’m anti-Royals – I like the Queen. I think she’s like a little Jedi. She’s alright, man.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher hit out at Damon Albarn’s recent comments about Taylor Swift and declared her to be “fucking cool”.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman was on the receiving end of a backlash last month when he said that Swift’s “co-writing” approach was at odds with his “traditionalist” view of songwriting.

This led to Swift hitting back with the tweet: “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

A number of musicians also jumped to her defence, which led Albarn to subsequently apologise “unreservedly and unconditionally” to Swift, claiming that his words had been “reduced to clickbait”.

When asked by NME whether co-writing isn’t “real” songwriting, Gallagher replied: “Says who? All them fucking gorilla albums are co-writes aren’t they? I get it – Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my fucking songs’.”

With regard to the Albarn backlash, he continued: “Well, he [Albarn] won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] fucking cool, man. She does write her songs and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

Gallagher also responded to Aitch’s plea to be on his next album. Back in December, Manchester rapper Aitch said that he would pay £7million to Gallagher if he would feature on his next album.

Gallagher told NME: “He ain’t got seven million fucking quid – he ain’t got fucking seven fucking quid, never mind fucking seven million.”

He continued: “Listen, I don’t do that – that’s not for me, man. He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album.”