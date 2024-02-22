Liam Gallagher: “I never said I was playing Glastonbury”

Liam Gallagher has shot down rumours of performing at Glastonbury.

Yesterday (February 21), the singer seemed to announce his upcoming slot with John Squire at Worthy Farm. A user on X/Twitter asked the former Oasis frontman “Will we see you and Squire at Glastonbury this summer LG?”, to which he simply replied: “Yeah”.

Now, Gallagher has clarified his tweet, sharing today: “I never said I was playing GLASTONBURY every body COOL OUT”. When one user helpfully reminded him: “Yes you did the other day”, Gallagher responded: “They said will we see you there I said YEAH and they might I might be selling CBD toblerones”

The singer also denied he would perform at the upcoming BRIT Awards, after seemingly confirming he would three days ago: “I never said I was playing the Brit’s”.

Gallagher and former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire are soon to release their self-titled joint album on March 1. In our review of their debut single ‘Just Another Rainbow‘, we said: ‘Just Another Rainbow’ isn’t quite fan-service, but the duo are certainly playing to their strengths: Liam’s vocals are full ‘Mind Games’-era Lennon, and Squire’s skills as a guitarist are given room to shine on a song that’s in a more familiar territory for the latter than the former.

The duo are soon to embark on a joint tour in March. Joined by Barrie Cadogan (Little Barrie, Paul Weller) on bass and Joey Waronker on drums, they have also unveiled Jake Bugg as their special guest for all shows except Brooklyn.

Liam will also set off on his 30th anniversary tour of ‘Definitely Maybe‘ in June 2024. Whilst Noel won’t be performing with his brother on tour, you can still see all dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

JUNE 2024

02 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

03 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

06 – London, The O2

07 – London, The O2

10 – London, The O2

15 – Manchester, Co-op Live

16 – Manchester, Co-op Live

19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

27 – Manchester, Co-op Live

In other news, Gallagher has announced his own four-day festival in Malta this year in September. Along with delivering his own headline performance, Gallagher will also invite a curated selection of DJs and artists to play.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Friday (March 1), with hotel packages and payment plans available – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can sign up to get early access to tickets at the same time next Tuesday (February 27) – you can do so here.