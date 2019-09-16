Liam Gallagher: “I think Noel is having a mid-life crisis”

‘Why Me? Why Not’ is out on September 20

Liam Gallagher has said he believes his brother Noel, is having a “mid-life crisis.”

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Oasis frontman also said that despite offering his brother a number of “olive branches,” that their feud remains.

“I think he [Noel] is having a mid -life crisis. It’s down to him and it’s down to the people around him – there’s only so many olive branches you can give someone without going, ‘I don’t think he really cares anymore’, but that’s life, we’ll see how it ends up,” Liam said.

He continued: “I was saying the other day if, God forbid, something happens to my mam and we haven’t made up by then… then there will be war. Because there have been so many opportunities on his behalf.

“It’s not about the band getting back together, I’m not arsed about that. It’s about going ‘look, let’s go for a beer let’s have a chat of whatever.’ Obviously I say shit in the press and he says stuff, and his missus says something and I say something and it’s all childish, and we should all grow up… but at the end of the day basically it’s down to him, innit.”

Asked whether his recent single ‘One of Us’ is an olive branch to his estranged brother, Liam said: “Yeah course man, but that’s the last one, there’ll be no more. There’s lots of things on the album that you could put towards him cos he’s a big part of my life. Me and him was in this band and it meant a lot, like it should do.”

He added: “Being in a band man, having a crack with him. Having a banter just having a laugh, just all that stuff, that’s life isn’t it?”

Liam also offered Noel a further olive branch over the weekend when he revealed that he will invite his brother to his forthcoming wedding.

Last week, Liam spoke out about his ongoing feud with Noel, saying that he’s convinced his brother no longer “likes” him.

Liam is set to release his new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20, while Noel’s next EP ‘This Is The Place’ follows on September 27.