Liam Gallagher is encouraging people to part with their parkas for the homeless

"Calling all Parka Monkeys"

Liam Gallagher is appealing to fans to donate their parkas to help the homeless.

The former Oasis man posted a message on his Instagram page calling on people to help out and be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to his forthcoming UK tour.

He wrote: “Calling all Parka Monkeys. No one plans on being homeless. Yet 5,000 people in the UK sleep on the streets on any given night. We’re asking you to help this winter by donating a coat or parka. In return for your donation, you’ll have the chance to win a pair of tickets, plus a meet and greet with Liam (one winner for each show on the UK Nov tour).”

You can find out further details where to donate here.

Gallagher announced his major arena tour back in June. It kicks off on November 11 in Cardiff and ends on November 29 in London. Miles Kane and DMA’s will support him.

Liam Gallagher upcoming tour dates:

NOVEMBER

11 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

12 – Birmingham Arena

14 – Aberdeen P&J Live

15 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

17 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

18 – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

20 – Manchester Arena

21 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

23 – Dublin 3 Arena

24 – Dublin 3 Arena

26 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 – London O2 Arena

29 – London O2 Arena

Earlier this week, Gallagher thanked MTV’s EMAs for “recognising his brilliance” after he received the first ever Rock Icon Award at the ceremony.

Last week, Gallagher revealed the title of his third album – even though his second album only came out last month.

As reported by Radio X, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Gallagher revealed: “Yeah. The next one is going to be called ‘Come On You Know’, pure positive.” He added: “As soon as I get the titles man, we are off.”