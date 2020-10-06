News Music News

Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr and others respond to Chancellor’s plea for people to “adapt” their jobs

By Damian Jones
Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr and Rishi Sunak Credit Jenn Five/NME/Getty

Liam Gallagher and Johnny Marr are among a host of musicians who have hit back at Chancellor’s Rishi Sunak’s suggestion that people should “adapt” their jobs during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sunak told ITV News that people “in all walks of life” will have to consider changing the jobs they do in certain industries.

“I can’t pretend that everyone can do exactly the same job that they were doing at the beginning of this crisis,” he said.

“That’s why we’ve put a lot of resource into trying to create new opportunities.”

Rishi Sunak
Chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak. CREDIT: Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

He went on to concede that unemployment is “likely to increase” but stressed the government is “trying to do everything we can to protect as many jobs as possible.”

Responding to his comments, Liam Gallagher wrote: “So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job what and become massive c**ts like you nah yer alright c’mon you know LG x”.

Johnny Marr also hit back at Sunak on Twitter adding: “This is someone running the country. How about you not have your movies, TV shows, Netflix etc during lockdown? All the music, paintings, art in the culture since time began. Moron.”

Badly Drawn Boy also criticised Sunak’s comments. He said: “How about a government that thinks positively and works closely with people in the creative industries (and others) to find solutions to keep them in the important work they are already trained in.”

You can view a wide selection of reactions to Sunak’s comments below.

With early April 2021 earmarked as the earliest date that full capacity gigs might be able to return, a number of musicians, crew, venues and industry bosses have also warned of bankruptcies and catastrophic damage to the live music sector unless support is provided to mothball the gig sector until it is safe to put shows on.

