Liam Gallagher has brought some momentary light relief to the coronavirus crisis by joking that he and his estranged brother Noel have been “self isolating for 10 years.”

Taking to Twitter, Gallagher tried to reassure fans who were facing long self-isolation periods by comparing the situation to his and Noel’s estranged relationship.

“Me n Rkid have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t fucking hurt,” Liam tweeted this evening (March 18).

He later followed it up by sharing the the Sex Pistols ‘Anarchy in the UK’. You can see the tweets below.

Me n Rkid have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t fucking hurt LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 18, 2020

Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The UK – YouTube https://t.co/z3bUh6HZ5Q — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 18, 2020

Today (March 18) saw more events being cancelled through the coronavirus crisis, including Glastonbury Festival in what would have been its 50th anniversary year.

Later on, the Eurovision Song Contest followed suit, cancelling the event for the first time in its 63 year history.

The 1975 and Noel Gallagher also postponed upcoming tour dates. You can see a full list of the gigs affected here.

Meanwhile, Liam recently announced plans to release a live album of his 2019 MTV Unplugged show in Hull.

The filmed, intimate and acoustic concerts have been made legendary by the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, Jay Z and Gallagher’s former band Oasis, which saw Liam famously miss their show through illness 1996.

Last year’s performance featured tracks from his debut ‘As You Were’ and follow-up ‘Why Me? Why Not’ along with Oasis classics ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Cast No Shadow’ and Liam’s first ever live vocal performance of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ bonus track ‘Sad Song’, all backed by Bonehead on guitar.

Gallagher said of the performance: “I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x”