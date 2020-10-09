Liam Gallagher jokes his alternative career on government website is ‘Rock n Roll star’

Liam Gallagher has taken to social media to make light of the recently launched government website that suggests alternative careers to those whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The site entitled “Discover your skills and careers” went live last week. It asks people “to think about the type of work you want to do,” before offering “a summary of job groups that might interest you based on your answers, for example creative careers or working in healthcare.”

It came just hours after a host of artists including Sam Fender and Johnny Marr criticised Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he suggested people should “adapt” their jobs during the ongoing pandemic.

Now, after a number of musicians mocked the website, Gallagher has posted a photoshopped image to Instagram that shows his alternative career to be a “Rock n Roll Star”.

With a career subheader of “Godlike genius icon”, the former Oasis frontman’s average salary ranges from -1p to a “biblical” £1,000,000, while it says he could work “in the sunshiiiine”.

His skills in the pic include: “Rasta”, “Icon”, “Legend”, “Prophet”, “Buddhist Jedi”, “Zen Lover”, and “Humble”.

Elsewhere in the post, he’s changed some of the menu titles to things like “How to avoid bumbaclarts”, “What it takes to be a fucking legend” and “How to deal with Parka hoarding.”

With early April 2021 earmarked as the earliest date that full capacity gigs might be able to return, a number of musicians, crew, venues and industry bosses have recently warned of bankruptcies and catastrophic damage to the live music sector unless support is provided to mothball the gig sector until it is safe to put shows on.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has hit out at Noel Gallagher for not including him in the 25th anniversary celebrations of Oasis’ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?‘.

His comments come after it was announced that an exclusive new interview with Noel titled Return To Rockfield, was going out on YouTube to celebrate the landmark album. The interview sees Noel return to the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales for the first time since the band recorded the album to reflect on its legacy.