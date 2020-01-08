Liam Gallagher has joked that he’s going to retire as a solo artist after his third album because his brother Noel is “begging” for him to reform Oasis in 2022.

Posting on Twitter today, Liam said: “I intend to retire as [a] solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x”

Shortly beforehand, he posted a similar tweet that said: “After album no3 I’m gonna split up with myself I just don’t think I’ll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it’s for the best.”

The former Oasis singer and his brother have spent the years since their band’s 2009 split exchanging blows.

Although many consider the chances of an actual Oasis reunion slim, however, some have found hope in another recent Twitter comment.

Liam was asked: “LG, how do you think this possible headline sounds: ‘Oasis reunite for a one-off show at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary 2020’? What do you think?.”

“Too soon,” Liam replied, before adding: “The little fella has threatened to take a year off which I highly recommend. I reckon he’ll give his head a good shake and bingo we’ll be on for the following year isn’t it.”

Last month, meanwhile, Liam suggested that his revered former group “weren’t a fucking great band”.

“We were alright, we were better than a lot of shit out there but we weren’t pushing the boundaries, we weren’t Pink Floyd or The Beatles,” he said in an interview with Mojo.