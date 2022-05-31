Here’s the weather forecast for Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth gigs

Liam Gallagher is set to play a pair of headline gigs at Stevenage’s Knebworth House this weekend (June 3-4) – see how the weather will fare below.

The star will return to the venue for the first time since Oasis held two legendary shows there in 1996, which is often considered the band’s crowning moment.

Gallagher will be supported at the shows by Kasabian on both days, with Paolo Nutini, Amyl And The Sniffers and Pastel appearing on the Friday. Saturday’s line-up will be completed by Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Advertisement

Check out the latest forecast according to the Met Office below.

Friday June 3: Sunny intervals throughout the day, with clouds clearing by 7pm. Temperatures peaking at 19º and lows of 13º.

Saturday June 4: Overcast all day, changing to sunny in the evening. Temperatures will peak at 17º, with lows of 12º.

In a recent interview Gallagher teased that he might dedicate a song to his estranged brother Noel at the gigs this weekend. Speaking to Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show last week, Gallagher was asked if he would be sending Noel a card for his birthday.

“Nah nah nah,” Liam replied. “When is it, Sunday? …I’ll have just done Knebworth, bless him, I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That’ll do his head in won’t it?”

Advertisement

Noel’s birthday was in fact on Sunday (May 29), meaning that Liam either forgot it or got his dates mixed up.

Gallagher will perform to 160,000 people across the two shows, which come just under 26 years since Oasis headlined two nights at the same venue. Those gigs were documented in the film Oasis Knebworth 1996, which was released last year.

The star kicks off his summer dates tomorrow (June 1) in his hometown of Manchester. Earlier this week, he blamed hackers for editing his website to state that the gig, which will be held at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, had been cancelled.

“I hear some [bell]end has hacked my official website saying that the MANCHESTER gig is cancelled it’s not see ya there MCFC CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND,” Gallagher tweeted.

Meanwhile, the former Oasis frontman released his third solo album ‘C’mon You Know’ last week (May 27). In a four-star review, NME said: “His 2017 debut solo album, ‘As You Were’, had a clear task: to establish his epic comeback. Album two, 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’, was the glorious victory lap, the second pint that deepened the pleasure of the first. This third record is the sound of Liam with little to prove; it’s loose and relaxed.

“At once experimental and familiar enough to keep his stunning second act on course, ‘C’mon You Know’ finds Liam Gallagher having his cake and eating it – and there’s plenty to go round at this party. If he doesn’t overthink it, why should you? Turn off your mind, relax and bring the cans.”