Liam Gallagher lambasts brother Noel Gallagher for speaking out about Brexit when he didn’t vote

It comes after Noel criticised people who are trying to overturn the EU referendum result

Liam Gallagher has slammed his older brother for making inflammatory remarks about EU referendum voters when he abstained from the vote himself.

Noel Gallagher labelled the people who are trying to overturn the vote for Britain to leave the EU “cunts”. “There’s only one fucking thing worse that a fool who voted for Brexit, Noel told the Manchester Evening News yesterday (June 15), “that’s the rise of the cunts trying to get the vote overturned.”

Now, Liam has hit out at Noel’s comments in a thinly veiled attack, saying there’s “nothing worse” than a ballot-shy person airing their political views.

Liam wrote on Twitter today (June 16): “Nothing worse than the cunt who doesn’t vote then has an opinion on everything sit down stand up Dolly Gallagher.”

“Dolly Gallagher” is seemingly in reference to Liam’s comments made in 2017 that Noel was singing Oasis songs like Dolly Parton.

Noel has previously said that people who take part in the democratic process should support the result of the referendum even if they disagree with it. In 2017 he told Noisey: “It was a legal vote. Fucking get it done and let’s move on”.

Elsewhere in this month’s interview with the Manchester Evening News, Noel said: “You take part in a democratic fucking process – if you don’t like the outcome, go to North Korea…I sat the day of Brexit and thought: ‘I can’t be arsed going to the polling station, who the fuck would vote to leave Europe? It’s a nonsensical fucking idea’. And you wake up the next day and think: ‘Fucking ing hell, shit.'”

Earlier this month, Liam announced the follow-up to ‘As You Were’, his 2017 Number One debut solo album, with ‘Why Me? Why Not’.