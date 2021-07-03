NewsMusic News

Liam Gallagher leads entertainment world reactions to England’s Euros victory over Ukraine

Is it really coming home?

By Will Lavin
Liam Gallagher. CREDIT: Sergione Infuso/Corbis

Liam Gallagher is one of many figures from the entertainment world celebrating the England football team’s latest Euro 2020 victory.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter after the game to tweet the famous ‘It’s coming home’ refrain from ‘Three Lions’, the 1996 track by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and the Lightning Seeds, which has become one of the country’s most enduring football anthems.

Joining Gallagher in referencing the iconic track were the likes of Yungblud, Gorillaz, and Ed Sheeran, the latter of whom shared a video of himself telling fans: “Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard the news: it’s coming home.” You can see the posts below.

England beat Ukrane four goals to nil at Stadio Olimpico, Roma, Italy, this evening (July 3) to send them through to the semi-finals of the competition. The last time they reached the Euros semi finals was in 1996 when they lost to Germany on penalties.

Harry Styles was among the celebrities in attendance at the match, with a fan posting a pair of photos of the singer after meeting him at the stadium.

Elsewhere, New Order shared a snippet of their track ‘World In Motion’, which they recorded with the England national squad in 1990 to support their World Cup campaign, captioning it: “They obviously listened then… #ENG.”

Other celebrities posting their reactions included AJ Tracey, Shame, comedian Michael Dapaah, KSI, DJ Spoony, Tyson Fury, Duncan Jones, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and more.

The official account for Peaky Blinders even got in on the action, sharing a montage of clips from the show and tweeting: “Onwards to the semi-final, England.”

