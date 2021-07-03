Liam Gallagher leads entertainment world reactions to England’s Euros victory over Ukraine

Liam Gallagher is one of many figures from the entertainment world celebrating the England football team’s latest Euro 2020 victory.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter after the game to tweet the famous ‘It’s coming home’ refrain from ‘Three Lions’, the 1996 track by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and the Lightning Seeds, which has become one of the country’s most enduring football anthems.

Joining Gallagher in referencing the iconic track were the likes of Yungblud, Gorillaz, and Ed Sheeran, the latter of whom shared a video of himself telling fans: “Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard the news: it’s coming home.” You can see the posts below.

It’s coming home — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2021

ITS COMIN HOME!!!!!!!!!!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😭 — YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) July 3, 2021

England beat Ukrane four goals to nil at Stadio Olimpico, Roma, Italy, this evening (July 3) to send them through to the semi-finals of the competition. The last time they reached the Euros semi finals was in 1996 when they lost to Germany on penalties.

Harry Styles was among the celebrities in attendance at the match, with a fan posting a pair of photos of the singer after meeting him at the stadium.

just met @Harry_Styles at the England v Ukraine match, the sweetest person ever! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3ATgrOxECB — مريم بنت عبدالعزيز ♡ (@maryxmalmalki) July 3, 2021

Elsewhere, New Order shared a snippet of their track ‘World In Motion’, which they recorded with the England national squad in 1990 to support their World Cup campaign, captioning it: “They obviously listened then… #ENG.”

Other celebrities posting their reactions included AJ Tracey, Shame, comedian Michael Dapaah, KSI, DJ Spoony, Tyson Fury, Duncan Jones, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and more.

The official account for Peaky Blinders even got in on the action, sharing a montage of clips from the show and tweeting: “Onwards to the semi-final, England.”

it's too easy I told man it's coming home 🦁🦁🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — aj (@ajtracey) July 3, 2021

i shoulda never smoked that shit now i’m in the semi finals of the euros — shame (@shamebanduk) July 3, 2021

Don’t even ask if it’s coming home just prepare the celebrations — Michael Dapaah (@MichaelDapaah) July 3, 2021

ENGLAND ARE TOO GOOD HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — LORD KSI (@KSI) July 3, 2021

iv not seen a beat down over Ukraine 🇺🇦 like this since Düsseldorf 28 November 2015. 😘 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 3, 2021

lol… Well, Denmark, looks like we are gonna have ourselves a rave off! https://t.co/nRrGGANhwB — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 3, 2021

Another top team performance and clean sheet from @England tonight. #ThreeLions. Well played to Ukraine. Can’t wait for Wednesdays semi final! Onwards 🤜 W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2021

HENDO MY CAPTAIN 😍 — Yungen (@YungenPlayDirty) July 3, 2021

Luke Shaw is the number one footballer to ever grace any football pitch in human history — YOUNG FIRE 🇨🇩🇦🇴 (@officialAvelino) July 3, 2021

ENGLAND ARE WINNING THR EUROS.

Don’t argue. — Not3s (@Not3sofficial) July 3, 2021