Liam Gallagher and the Courteeners’ Liam Fray are among the notable names who will take part in the sing-a-long livestream event ‘Together In One Voice’ in Manchester this week.

The residents of Greater Manchester are being encouraged to sing from their homes from 7:30PM this Thursday (May 28), with the community event — which aims to “harness the power of music to connect their communities and bring them together in these challenging times” — taking place as part of Manchester International Festival’s online programme MIF LIVE.

The 30-minute virtual sing-a-long will be livestreamed on YouTube and feature a number of famous musicians, including Gallagher and Fray, introducing songs and adding their own contributions.

Aitch, James‘ Tim Booth, Take That‘s Mark Owen, Emeli Sandé, Tom Walker, Denise Johnson and M People’s Mike Pickering will also take part, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Seven songs will be sung during the event, including Oasis‘ ‘Wonderwall’. You can see the ‘Together In One Voice’ setlist below.

Take That – ‘Shine’

Martha and the Vandellas – ‘Dancing in the Street’

Emeli Sandé – ‘You Are Not Alone’

Tom Walker – ‘Leave A Light On’

James – ‘Sit Down’

M People – ‘Search For The Hero’

Oasis – ‘Wonderwall’

Greater Manchester residents who would like to have their whole street involved in the event can nominate their street to be filmed on the night, which will contribute towards an overall film of the event which will be broadcast online this Sunday (May 31).

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said of ‘Together In One Voice’: “I am incredibly proud of the way people in Greater Manchester have responded to the current crisis – we have come together to look after each other, as we always do in tough times, and I hope we will be stronger and more together coming out of this.

“To that end, I am pleased to throw my full support behind the amazing ‘Together in One Voice ‘event. This one evening will unite Greater Manchester in song and give voice to the strong sense of community spirit we all feel. It will be an opportunity to remember those we have lost and thank those whose dedicated work has helped carry us through.

“I hope it will give everybody a lift as we begin to emerge from this challenging time and a renewed sense of hope for the better times that lie ahead.”

Earlier this month, the Courteeners’ huge outdoor show with Kings of Leon in London’s Finsbury Park was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.