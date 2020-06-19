Liam Gallagher’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ album is the first chart-topper in the series since Nirvana

Liam Gallagher’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ album has become the first release in the series to hit the top of the charts since Nirvana in 1994.

The acoustic album was released last week (June 12) and has gone straight to Number One in the Official UK Albums Chart.

Gallagher’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ record is also the first live album to top the charts since George Michael’s ‘Symphonica’ in 2014. It is the biggest selling vinyl release of 2020 so far, with 10,000 of its 21,000 first-week sales comprised of vinyl purchases.

The record marks the musician’s third Number One album within three years, following 2017’s ‘As You Were’ and 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not’. According to a press release, Gallagher has spent a combined total of nearly six months at Number One with 11 chart-topping albums from his solo career and as a part of Oasis.

“Nobody told me there’d be days like these, strange days indeed,” Gallagher said. “Most peculiar mama. Three number one albums in three years, not bad for an unsophisticated parka monkey. Thanks to everyone who made it happen. LG x”.

‘MTV Unplugged’ was recorded at Hull City Hall in 2019 and features tracks from his solo albums and work with Oasis. His former Oasis bandmate Bonehead appeared on the band’s songs, while the 24-piece Urban Soul Orchestra also accompanied Gallagher.

In a four-star review, NME said of the album: “The Gallaghers have always had a way with a stinging putdown, but we could all do with an absence of cynicism – and the presence of some comfort, hope and optimism – right now, and this 10-song collection certainly delivers on that front.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently recalled the time he nearly set fire to his brother Noel’s Ibiza home. He shared the story, which took place before Oasis split in 2009, during an appearance on Peter Crouch’s Save Our Summer TV show.