Liam Gallagher declares “ignorance is bliss” as he favours vinyl over Spotify

"I don't think I've ever used Spotify once in my life. I don't even know how to use it. I don't have a clue"

Liam Gallagher has admitted that he “doesn’t have a clue” when it comes to music streaming services and that he has no intention of ever using them.

The former Oasis frontman says he much prefers to listen to vinyl than digital services such as Spotify.

He told the Huffington Post: ”I stay away from that. I don’t think I’ve ever used Spotify once in my life and I don’t think I intend to either. I don’t even know how to use it. I don’t have a clue.

”Part of it is, ignorance is bliss. All these new ways to listen to music have gone way over my head, and I’m quite happy with it. Call it that I’m stuck in the ’90s. I listen to tunes on the record player.”

This is not the first time Gallagher has shunned the service. Back in 2013 he expressed similar views and said that he didn’t “even know what Spotify is.”

Gallagher recently revealed the title of his third album – even though his second album only came out last month.

“Yeah. The next one is going to be called ‘Come On You Know’, pure positive As soon as I get the titles man, we are off,” he said.

In a four star review of Gallagher’s latest, NME said: “This album lacks the novelty factor – Liam finally going solo – that made ‘As You Were’ so welcome. But it’s more diverse (everything’s relative) and textured.

“At times, as on the trippy, psychedelic breakdown that precedes the final reprise of ‘Once’, it drifts deliciously close to “cosmic pop”, the phrase Liam has used to slag off his brother’s more experimental solo stuff…He’d perhaps do well to take his own advice and give the Noel-baiting stuff a break, but this is a cracking sequel nonetheless.”

He also recently received the first ever Rock Icon Award at the MTV’s EMAs.