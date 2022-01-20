Liam Gallagher announces new single ‘Everything’s Electric’

Liam Gallagher has announced a new single called ‘Everything’s Electric’.
After teasing some “fucking massive” news on Twitter yesterday (January 19), the former Oasis frontman confirmed today (January 20) that the track will arrive on February 4. It’ll be the first preview of his third solo album ‘C’mon You Know’, which is out on May 22.
“New single feb 4th it’s called Everything’s Electric Cmon you know LG x,” Gallagher wrote on Twitter this morning. You can see that post below.
“So Oasis ain’t getting back together then,” asked one optimistic fan following the announcement. “Not yet RKID,” replied Gallagher.
The vocalist previously revealed that he’s dedicated an upcoming new song called ‘I Wish I Had More Power’ to his estranged brother and former bandmate, Noel. “Yeah, it’s a naughty little tune,” he said, “but it’s lovely.”
Elsewhere in the same interview, Gallagher mentioned another track titled ‘Better Days’, adding that it was “full of sunshine”.
LG’s forthcoming record – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ – will be released ahead of a run of UK headline shows, which will see Gallagher return to Knebworth Park in June.
He’ll also take to the stage at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park that same month, with support coming from The Streets (Manchester), Kasabian (Glasgow) and Goat Girl (both dates).
The singer revealed last November that ‘C’mon You Know’ was “finished” and being sent off to be mixed.
Liam Gallagher headlined Reading & Leeds, Isle of Wight Festival and TRNSMT last summer, as well as performing a free gig for NHS workers at The O2 Arena in London.