Listen to Liam Gallagher’s stomping new single ‘C’mon You Know’

Liam Gallagher has shared a new single called ‘C’mon You Know’ – listen to it below.

The song serves as the title track from the former Oasis frontman’s third solo album, which is out on May 27 via Warner. He’s already previewed the record with its lead single ‘Everything’s Electric’.

“C’mon, you know it’s gonna be alright/ And we’re gonna dance all night/ C’mon on you know/ Get up, stand up if you feel alive/ I only wanna see you smile/ C’mon on you know,” Gallagher sings in the first verse.

Later, he calls on the listener to “start living, be thankful” and “show love” before the slow-burning single introduces gospel backing vocals, synthesisers and experimental elements as it builds to a stomping finale.

Tune in here:

Last week, Gallagher and his band were spotted filming the ‘C’mon You Know’ music video on the rooftop of a Manchester hotel. He previously described the track as “the sound of the summer”.

LG will showcase the upcoming ‘C’mon You Know’ album on a string of huge headline shows this summer, including a two-night billing at Knebworth. You can find the full schedule and buy any remaining tickets here.

Last month saw Gallagher take home the Music Moment Of The Year gong at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. He was honoured for the free concert he played for NHS workers at London’s O2 Arena last summer.

Liam Gallagher will also release a new live album, ‘Down By The River Thames’, on May 27. The show was recorded on a barge for a special live-stream in December 2020 – read NME‘s five-star review of the gig here.