Listen to the first preview of Liam Gallagher’s new single ‘Shockwave’

Played loudly on a stereo in a pub garden, of course

Liam Gallagher has given fans a preview of his new single ‘Shockwave’ – watch a recording which features the snippet of the song below.

The former Oasis frontman finished recording the follow-up to his October 2017 solo debut ‘As You Were’ back in March, and he recently confirmed on Twitter that the title of his next album will be ‘WHY ME? WHY NOT’.

The full release of the new album’s lead single ‘Shockwave’ appears to be imminent, and Liam has further ramped up the anticipation for the song this evening (May 30) by giving fans a 50-second preview through a brief Instagram live stream.

Seemingly filmed in a pub garden, the camera eventually zooms out to reveal Liam holding aloft a pint while a stereo blasts out his new single. Check out a grab of the live stream below.

Charlie Lightening, the director of Gallagher’s upcoming film As It Was, has suggested that the new album will be Liam’s solo answer to Oasis’ ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)’.

“It’s a continuation of ‘As You Were’,” Lightening told NME of the record. “If you look at ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’, one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one, you know what I mean? That’s progression. It’s someone in the prime of it all. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

Earlier this week, Pete Doherty jokingly suggested that he and Liam should take part in a charity boxing match.