Liam Gallagher has asked his brother Noel if he would consider getting Oasis back together for a one-off charity gig once the coronavirus crisis ends.

The Manchester band famously split in August 2009 after Noel walked out, declaring that he couldn’t continue to work with Liam a day longer.

Now, during the current coronavirus pandemic, Liam has taken to social media to see if his brother would be up for getting back together for charity.

“Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x,” he tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Liam asked if The Smiths and The Cheeky Girls would join Oasis in reuniting for the gig.

He said: “All these miserable fucking cunts in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c’mon weller the smiths c’mon marr Rkid oasis c’mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a fucking line up c’mon you know.”

He later added: “What we saying we having it or what c’mon you know.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has brought some momentary light relief to the coronavirus crisis by joking that he and his estranged brother Noel have been “self isolating for 10 years.”

Taking to Twitter, Gallagher tried to reassure fans who were facing long self-isolation periods by comparing the situation to his and Noel’s estranged relationship.

“Me n Rkid have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t fucking hurt,” Liam tweeted this evening (March 18).