Liam Gallagher on when he’ll be touring – and who could be supporting him

Get ready to have it large

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he’ll touring again in November – and that he hopes to take Slowthai and Fat White Family on the road with him.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye turned solo star recently dropped his new single ‘Shockwave‘, taken from his upcoming second album ‘Why Me? Why Not‘. After performing an intimate show in London last week as well as playing a handful of songs following the premiere of new documentary As It Was, Gallagher’s next UK appearance will be on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury later this month.

However, he’s now shared the news that he’ll be back on the road in November and thinks he’ll be taking rising punk rapper Slowthai with him.

“I’ve seen him (slowthai) on Soccer AM, and he had a bit of a Johnny Rotten vibe about him,” Gallagher told Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1. “Think he’s going to come on tour with us in November. Because it’s all right having a load of guitar bands on there, but it does get a bit… I’ve never met him, like I said, but I think he’s going to play with us in November.”

Slowthai. Credit: Mike Prior/NME

Meanwhile, Gallagher also said that he was into “some of” the music by Fat White Family – and that he’d considered taking them on tour but doesn’t think that they “want the showbiz”.

“My oldest boy, Lennon’s really into them,” Gallagher continued. “He played me this tune. When we were on holiday in LA, I think it was last year, and one of them sounded a bit like… Is it ‘Nightclub’ by Iggy Pop and that? Yeah, and I was like that, and I think I just had a bit of a spliff as well, and I was walking up… I think I was going for a little walk to have a little five minute moment with myself, you know like you do? Like you do.”

He added: “Because I’m not a seasoned ganja freak, you know what I mean? I was going, ‘I’m going to get off’. and as I was walking across the hallway that tune come in, and it spun me completely out, and I was going, ‘Lennon, who is this?’ And he’s going, ‘Fat White Family.’ That’s a good tune. But no, I think they’re definitely out there, man. I was thinking of that (taking them on tour) but I don’t think Fat White Family… They’re still into being an underground… They don’t want the showbiz, man. They’re not after showbiz.”

This week also saw Gallagher reveal that he has written a song for his formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish on his new album.

“[There will be] a couple more songs like [new single] ‘Shockwave’,” he said. “There’s one called ‘A River’ which is absolutely a proper beast of a tune. Don’t think it’ll get on the radio ‘cause it’s too heavy, but if someone wants to play it, play it. But that’s a tune.”

He continued: “Yeah it’s heavy man. It is HEA-VY. Like heavy, as in makes you wanna, it’s like a bulldozer man. Heavier than that. Then there’s one called ‘Once’ which is more of a ballad-y kind of a Pink Floyd, Bowie kind of thing which is mega. Then there’s a couple of little, you know… there’s one that I’ve done for my daughter Molly called ‘Now That I’ve Found You’.

“Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. But it’s got a ‘now that you’re in my life’ kinda vibe. It’s cool. It’s nice.”