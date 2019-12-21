Liam Gallagher thinks Oasis could reunite for Glastonbury 2021

Liam Gallagher says he reckons Oasis will be on for a reunion at Glastonbury 2021.

The Manchester icons famously split in 2009 when ongoing tensions between Liam and brother Noel Gallagher reached their climax during a festival show in Paris.

But it looks like a reunion could finally be on the cards if Liam’s answer to a question on Twitter this week is anything to go by.

Gallagher, who just finished his ‘Why Me? Why Not’ tour in Australia, was asked: “LG, how do you think this possible headline sounds: ‘Oasis reunite for a one-off show at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary 2020’? What do you think?.”

“Too soon,” Liam replied, before adding: “The little fella has threatened to take a year off which I highly recommend. I reckon he’ll give his head a good shake and bingo we’ll be on for the following year isn’t it.”

Too soon the little fella has threatened to take a year off which I highly recommend so I reckon he’ll give his head a good shake and bingo we’ll be on for the following year isn’t it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 18, 2019

Referring to his brother when he says “little fella,” Liam’s tweet comes after Noel recently announced that he is planning to take next year off.

“Apart from the odd festival date next summer, I think I’m going to try to take 2020 off,” he told Guitar.com.

He added: “I just need to get away from it for a bit. So I don’t think I’ll start to make an album seriously till 2021.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher let to be known that he wasn’t impressed after his show in Melbourne earlier this month (December 11) was cut short due to the venue enforcing a “tight curfew.”

The former Oasis frontman was playing at the city’s Margaret Court Arena as part of the Australian leg of his ‘Why Me? Why Not.‘ tour.