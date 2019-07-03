Liam Gallagher offers his “sincere apologies” to family for involving them in feud with Noel

Here we go again...

Liam Gallagher has offered his “sincere apologies” to his mother and niece after they got caught up in the escalating feud between himself and brother Noel.

Earlier today (July 3) Noel Gallagher responded after Liam allegedly threatened his wife Sara Macdonald via a Whatsapp message to daughter, Anais. “Tell your step Mam to be very careful,” the text read, referencing comments made by Macdonald about Liam’s recent Glastonbury performance.

In response, the High Flying Birds singer then wrote a message claiming that his younger brother was “always good at intimidating women”. Noel also directly addressed an incident from last year, when Liam was accused of grabbing girlfriend Debbie Gwyther by the throat at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Now, Liam has posted a message to say sorry to the rest of his family for involving them in the dispute.

“My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour,” he wrote on Twitter. “I love you both dearly LG x” See the tweet below.

This latest development in the ongoing Gallagher feud comes after Liam said that Noel’s wife Sara MacDonald was “the reason Oasis is no longer” – calling her “a witch”, “proper dark” and saying that she “had a screw loose”. He later added that she was “up there with Putin“.

Despite Liam’s repeated pleas to “get the big O back together“, Noel confirmed that there’s “not a cat in hell’s chance”.