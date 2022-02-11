Liam Gallagher on Coldplay’s BRITs nomination: “Leave it out – they’re not rock, man”

Liam Gallagher has spoken out against Coldplay being nominated for a BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act.

The four-piece were nominated for the award at Tuesday’s ceremony (February 8) along with Glass Animals, Tom Grennan, Wolf Alice and this year’s winner, Sam Fender.

Speaking to Absolute Radio ahead of the BRITs on Tuesday, Gallagher was asked for his prediction for which artist would triumph in the Best Rock/Alternative Act category.

At the mention of Coldplay, Gallagher said “leave it out”, adding: “They’re not rock, man.”

“If they’re rock, man… Jesus!” he continued. “I mean, I like Chris Martin and he wrote some great albums and all that, when I think about it. But that new stuff is like… that ain’t rock, man.

“I don’t know what [alternative] means, but it’s not rock.”

Gallagher then correctly predicted that Fender would win, before saying that he liked Wolf Alice (“they do alright, man”).

Coldplay were also nominated on the night for the award for Best Group, which was won by Wolf Alice.

Gallagher, meanwhile, performed his new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ live for the first time at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The track was co-written with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and its producer Greg Kurstin, and was inspired by Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’, according to a press release.

The former Oasis frontman is set to tour this year in support of his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, including two sold-out gigs at Knebworth. You can see his upcoming UK tour dates below and find any remaining tickets to the tour here.

June

1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

3 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24 – Ormeau Park, Belfast

26 – Hampden Park, Glasgow