Liam Gallagher on if he and John Squire will play any Oasis or Stone Roses songs on tour

Liam Gallagher has shared that he will not be playing any Oasis or Stone Roses tracks while on tour with John Squire.

The Mancunian icons have announced their highly-anticipated self-titled album along with a string of tour dates in support of the LP. The project from the former Oasis frontman and former Stone Roses guitarist will land on March 1. To celebrate, the duo have also shared a new track from the record, ‘Mars To Liverpool’ – pre-order/pre-save the album here.

In a new interview with Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan, Gallagher confirmed that they will not be performing any Oasis or Stone Roses tracks while on tour.

“Nah, not doing any of that. It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff,” he said. “No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over. I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that.”

greatness is the word that describes the upcoming collaborative album from @liamgallagher and @John___squire 🙌 Catch up on Liam Gallagher and John Squire on the 4 – 7 Thang with @JohnnyVaughan on @globalplayer now 👉 https://t.co/RheUp4T4YQ pic.twitter.com/iOTp4WXjZb — Radio X (@RadioX) January 26, 2024

When asked by Vaughan if performing the tracks from the former bands would feel like big-league karaoke” Gallagher replied: “No, but they just mean too much to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’ singer revealed his favorite Stone Roses which was ‘I Am The Resurrection’, before adding: “‘Waterfall’, ‘Made of Stone’, all of them. I like all the backwards stuff as well… ‘The Foz’. That’s a beauty.”

The duo’s joint tour is set to begin in March 2024, where they will be joined by Barrie Cadogan (Little Barrie, Paul Weller) on bass and Joey Waronker on drums. They have also unveiled Jake Bugg as their special guest for all shows except Brooklyn.

Those who pre-order the album by January 30, 3pm, will be able to access presale tickets, which will open the next day at 9:30am. General tickets will go on sale on February 2, 9:30am here – see all tour dates below:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire 2024 UK, US and EU Tour dates are:

MARCH

13th – Glasgow, Barrowland

14th – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16th – Dublin, Olympia

18th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20th – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21st – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23rd – Leeds, O2 Academy

25th – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26th – London, Troxy

APRIL

2nd – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4th – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th – Milan, Fabrique

11th – Brooklyn, Paramount

Prior to the announcement of their tour, Gallagher revealed that he and Squire were in the process of planning some debut live gigs.

“We’ve got a bass player, we’ve got a drummer, we’ve got a keyboard player on hold and that if we need it. We’re going to try and tackle it without a keyboard player [or] piano player and give it a bit of bollocks, mate,” he told Zane Lowe while appearing on Apple Music .

Gallagher added: “A bit of rawness to it, but if it needs it, it needs it. But yeah, we’re going out on tour. We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one.”

Elsewhere, Squire has hinted that he’s begun writing for a second collaborative album with Gallagher.

The pair gave an update on the 10-track LP in conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, and have now discussed further musical plans with The Guardian.

According to the piece, more music may be on the way, “The guitar fights back,” he simply said, with Gallagher adding: “If John comes up with another load of songs that are banging, they’ll get it as well. Squire’s got a lot more in him. People look at John as this guitar hero, but he definitely knows how to write a fucking song.”