Liam Gallagher on Oasis reunion latest: “We’ve got to become mates again”

Liam Gallagher has once again spoken about his hopes for an Oasis reunion – and a reconciliation with brother Noel.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Liam said that he and Noel would need “to become mates again” and work together “50-50” in order for any reunion to succeed.

Liam said: “I think for us to get back together just for money and just to do a tour…we’ve got to become mates again, you know what I mean? If we become mates again, then it’ll be the best thing since sliced bread.

Advertisement

“But if we do it without becoming mates again, I think it would be a fucking waste of time. I don’t think we’d last the first chorus of fucking “Rock N’ Roll Star.” I think I’d end up sticking it on him.”

He added: “…But if it does happen, it’ll be 50/50, believe you me. Noel seems to think he’ll be throwing me a bone, you know what I mean? He won’t be throwing me a fucking bone.

“It’ll be 50/50, and I’ll be choosing who’s in the band as well, because if he thinks I’m joining the High Flying Birds but calling it Oasis, he’s got another thing coming.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam once again took aim at Noel’s “backfired” solo material. He continued: “He must have thought he was going to go out and be the new Paul McCartney and playing stadiums. Well, it’s fucking backfired man, you know what I mean?

“If he wants to do a solo record, I’m not his dad, I’m not his mum, but don’t throw me under the bus and then split the band up, you know what I mean? Just turn around and go, ‘Look I’ve had enough, I’m out.’ Don’t try to cause scenes, man, knowing that I’m going to fucking fight. If you want to go and do your little shit, go and do it, but don’t make out that I’m some horrible fucking monster to work with, you know what I mean? I’m cool as fuck.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the former Oasis frontman claimed his brother Noel had turned down £100 million to reunite the iconic Manchester band. “We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG,” he tweeted, something Noel later denied.

Liam also recently unveiled his ‘Acoustic Sessions’ LP, which consisted of stripped-back versions of songs from his recent album, ‘Why Me? Why Not? He also shared a new video for ‘Once’ which featured Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona.