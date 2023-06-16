Liam Gallagher on the thing that “freaked him out” after buying Noel Edmonds’ mansion

Liam Gallagher has revealed the thing that “freaked him out” after he purchased a mansion previously owned by Noel Edmonds.

The former Oasis frontman was co-hosting Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio 2 programme last night (June 15), when he shared insight into something that he came across after purchasing the home.

The topic arose when the singer-songwriter was asked about the last thing he spent money on, to which he responded: “Oh, it was probably the house in France. I hate to be flash … It used to be Noel Edmonds’. Yeah, Mr Blobby was there knockin’ about.”

Discussing what it was like purchasing the new residence, Gallagher explained that there was one thing that Edmonds offered to him that he had to refuse.

“He had some blow-up doll called Sandra or something,” he said, adding that the television presenter used to drive around with it in a taxi.

“I think they used to drive around — remember when all these celebrities sort of bought taxis?” he remarked. “He got one, but he used to put some, like, blow-up doll there dressed up, for some bizarre reason.”

According to the musician, ‘Sandra’ was dressed with a blonde wig, sunglasses and a baseball cap, and Edmonds asked if he’d like to keep the doll when he bought the house.

“He wanted to know did I want it with the house,” he added. “I was like ‘Get it out. [It’s] freaking me out, man’.”

It was first reported that Gallagher was purchasing Edmond’s home on the French Riviera back in March. According to The Sun, the musician bought the three-floor, six-bedroom property for £3million, although the original asking price was supposedly £4million.

First listed in 2018, the former Deal Or No Deal host reportedly began selling the house before moving to New Zealand, and the property supposedly features numerous engravings of Edmonds’ first name, which he shares with Liam’s estranged brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher.

“Liam’s been telling mates, ‘I’ve bought Mr Blobby’s house’,” a source said to the outlet. “Him and [fiancé and manager] Debbie [Gwyther] plan to put their own stamp on it. They think all the carvings of Noel’s name are quite funny and ironic.”

In other Liam Gallagher news, the singer-songwriter recently announced that he would be releasing a live album, which comprises his two shows held at the grounds on June 3 and 4 last year.

Titled ‘Knebworth 22’, the album is set for August 11, and features hits including ‘Everything’s Electric’ and ‘Come On You Know’ from his solo projects, and Oasis classics such as ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

Earlier this year, former Oasis member claimed that he would be performing ‘Definitely Maybe’ — the debut album from the Britpop band — in full at some live shows.

Set to take place in 2024, the tour will celebrate 30 years since the breakthrough album was released, and is only set to take place at a “few biblical venues”.