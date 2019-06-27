Liam Gallagher: “Playing Glastonbury with Oasis in 2004 was horrible”

Singer is due to perform on the Pyramid Stage this weekend

Liam Gallagher has admitted that he hated playing Glastonbury in 2004 with Oasis.

The gig was most notable for Gallagher’s white parka jacket, but he said using in-ear monitors ruined the band’s headline performance.

Gallagher told BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt: “I’ve always enjoyed Glastonbury. There’s only one that I didn’t and that was when I wore a white jacket. I didn’t enjoy that because that was when I’d first started using in ears [monitors to hear the music] and it’s spun me out for 15 years. I’ve only finally took them out so I’m kind of getting back to normal. I hated that gig, man.”

Gallagher added: “I started putting in-ears in as our kid wanted to go Slash, you know what I mean, and turn everything up. So I put them in for the sake of the band and my voice and all that, but I couldn’t get my head round it and then I carried on using them just because, apparently, they’re good for your voice and saves your voice. But I’m off them now, weaned myself off them, they’re horrible.

“You know what it is, with those in ear things you just feel like you’re in the studio, and you can’t have that. You need the interaction, you need the vibe, so yeah it was horrible, I didn’t like it. I mean I enjoyed myself after it because you soon put it to bed, you get off your head and all that and I enjoyed the vibe. But the gig, nah, wasn’t for me.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The former Oasis frontman is due to perform on the Pyramid Stage ahead of The Killers at Glastonbury Festival 2019 this Saturday (June 29).

The Killers today (June 27) denied that they will be teaming up with Gallagher for a collaboration.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has revealed the artwork for his new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’, which is due out on September 20.