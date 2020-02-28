Liam Gallagher says he could play Knebworth on his own

Liam Gallagher has declared that he could play a solo gig at Knebworth, the site where his former band Oasis played a pair of seminal shows in 1996.

Gallagher was speaking to NME for this week’s The Big Read to talk about a range of subjects, including the unceasing rumours about a possible Oasis reunion.

After stating that an Oasis reunion is “gonna happen very fucking soon”, Liam was then asked about the prospect of the band playing at Knebworth again should they ever actually reform.

Replying that a Knebworth show would happen again — with or without his brother Noel Gallagher — Liam said that “I could do it easy!” in terms of him playing a solo gig at the Hertfordshire site where his band played to a quarter of a million people over a weekend in 1996.

“Knebworth – it would be a piece of piss to be perfectly honest,” Liam added. “And it’s definitely gonna happen.”

Liam is set to headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2020, TRNSMT Festival and Latitude Festival this summer. He’ll also play a massive outdoor show in Heaton Park in Manchester on June 12.