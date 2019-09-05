Liam Gallagher says he “probably shouldn’t have brought Anaïs” into feud with Noel

Noel's daughter was dragged into the brothers' ongoing beef earlier this year

Liam Gallagher has said he “probably shouldn’t have brought Anaïs” into the feud between himself and brother Noel after his niece got caught up in their beef earlier this year.

In July, Noel shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message Liam had sent Anaïs, telling her to warn her “step Mam to be very careful” after she’d called him a “fat twat” on Instagram. Noel commented at the time: “So you’re sending threatening messages via my teenage daughter now are you? You always were good at intimidating women though eh?”

In a new interview with Mr Porter, Liam discussed the incident, saying: “He said I threatened his wife. I didn’t threaten his wife. If you threaten someone you have to say, ‘If you do this, this is gonna happen.’

“I probably shouldn’t have brought Anaïs into it, and I apologise. [Noel’s wife] called me fat, which hurt my feelings. I have a belly, it’s well paid for, but I’m not fat. Then [Noel] hung himself by slagging off Scotland. Good luck gigging in Scotland by the way, our kid.”

Liam was referring to comments Noel made while giving a scathing assessment of Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. “Fucking Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes,” Noel said. “The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his fucking life so far. He’s just thinking, ‘Wow!’ Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but fucking hell! It is like a third world country, but for fuck’s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!”

After Noel shared Liam’s message to Anaïs, the former Oasis singer quickly apologised to his family for bringing them into the pair’s rift. “My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour,” he wrote on Twitter. “I love you both dearly LG x”.

Meanwhile, last week (August 28) saw the 10th anniversary of Oasis’ split. The Manchester icons broke up backstage at Paris’ Rock en Seine Festival in 2009, minutes before they were due to take to the stage.

Reflecting on their split, Liam told Radio X: “All was good in the world back then. Ten years ago, all was good in the world, and now it’s all went, you know… But I think we’re doing alright again, so it’s all good in the world. These things are meant to happen. These things are meant to try us, and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, as Taylor Swift says.”