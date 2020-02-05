News Music News

Liam Gallagher pulls Hamburg show after four songs due to vocal problem

The star apologised to fans on Twitter for the cancellation

Rhian Daly
Liam Gallagher CREDIT: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher was forced to pull his Hamburg show after only four songs tonight (February 5) due to a voice problem.

The star kicked off his latest European tour on February 1 in Oslo and is due to continue touring around the continent until February 21 when the dates conclude in Paris.

Gallagher managed to perform only four songs at Hamburg’s Alsterdorfer Sporthalle. According to setlist.fm, those included one Oasis cover in ‘Rock’n’Roll Star’, ‘Halo’ and ‘Shockwave’ from his latest solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’, and ‘Wall Of Glass’ from his 2017 solo debut ‘As You Were’.

In a message posted on his Twitter page, Gallagher has apologised to the fans present, writing: “Sorry to everybody who came to the gig tnight in Hamburg my voice was not there and if I’d have carried on I’d have done more damage to it I love you all and hope you understand I’ll make it up to you LG x”.


The tour is due to continue in Amsterdam on Friday (February 7). It is currently unclear whether any further dates will be affected by Gallagher’s vocal issues.


Meanwhile, yesterday the former Oasis frontman claimed his brother Noel had turned down £100 million to reunite the iconic Manchester band. “We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG,” he tweeted.

Noel later refuted his claims, saying he was “of aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis”. He added: “I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies.”

