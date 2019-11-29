Liam Gallagher has spilled the beans that he’s going to be playing Reading & Leeds Festival next year – much to the dismay of festival organisers.

The festival has yet to announce any of its lineup or headliners for its 2020 event, so when Gallagher took to Twitter to share the news that he would be playing organisers were obviously upset.

“Reading and Leeds c’mon you know LG x,” the former Oasis frontman tweeted to his 3.2 million followers this afternoon (November 29).

The official Twitter account for Reading & Leeds responded by screenshotting Gallagher’s tweet and sharing it with the caption: “Nice one @liamgallagher… kept that quiet.”

Whether Gallagher will be headlining the dual festival that is due to take place August 28-30 2020 is not yet clear. NME have reached out to organisers for comment.

Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 took place August 23-25. Headlined by The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters, one of its biggest moments happened on the Saturday afternoon when Billie Eilish may well have drawn one of the biggest ever crowds Reading Festival has ever seen.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has accused his brother Noel of trying to shut down his Twitter account as the feud between the two estranged brothers continues.

The Britpop icons have been embroiled in a furious war of words since Oasis split up in 2009, only hours before they were due to play a Parisian festival.