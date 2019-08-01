Liam Gallagher reckons his sons are going to form a band

Former Oasis frontman's new album 'Why Me? Why Not? is out on September 20

Liam Gallagher has revealed that his sons Gene and Lennon are planning on forming a band together.

The ‘Shockwave’ singer, who releases his new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20, says that despite their different music tastes, it could create a good balance for a new band.

Speaking on the Humans Of XS Manchester podcast, Gallagher said: ”They’re both eyeing each other up…from across the room. Gene has got a little band and Lennon has got a little band, they’re sort of working it out.

”They’re both playing guitar, I’ve not heard them sing yet, so that’ll be a surprise when they open their mouths and let me have it.”

He added: ”Lennon’s music is a bit more spaced out, like early Verve, pretty chilled. Whereas Gene is more like in your face, Arctic Monkeys style. Go for it I say.”

Gallagher first hinted at the possibility of the pair going into a band in Gallagher’s recent documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was.

He recently changed the lyrics to his recent single ‘Shockwave’ on stage in France this week, having a dig at his brother Noel and Bono in the process.

The lyrics of ‘Shockwave’s second verse normally read “Backstabbed all your friends/And yes it’s all about who you know“. On this occasion, he sang: “Backstabbed all your friends and yes it’s all about you and Bono“.

He is embarking on a UK arena tour featuring slowthai as support later this year.